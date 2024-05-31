Eastbourne opticians unveils revolutionary technology to redefine testing and eyewear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Eastbourne-based optician has announced the integration of cutting-edge technology, marking a significant advancement in precision eye tests and personalised frame selection.

With the state-of-the-art ZEISS VISUFIT system, Bott's Opticians is set to elevate the eyewear experience to unrivalled levels of accuracy and customisation.

The setup features nine cameras arranged in a semi-circular formation, capturing a comprehensive 180-degree facial profile with just a single photo, allowing customers to create a personalised 3D avatar effortlessly at the practice that has been in the town since 1962.

This method delves into precise analytical measurement, accurately gauging essential data such as frame tilt, corneal distance, and facial contours. Their comprehensive 40-minute precision eye examinations measure down to 0.01 dioptre, which is 25 times more precise than the standard eye tests. This allows for unparalleled accurate vision correction. Additionally, their 40-minute test uses 3D OCT scans as a standard part of the examination, enhancing their ability to detect eye conditions up to eight years earlier than traditional methods.

The system is able to detect eye conditions up to eight years earlier than traditional methods.

The ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 also enhances the unique style consultations already offered. These consultations consider customers' personality, lifestyle, face shape, skin tone, and individual style preferences, turning choosing a pair of lenses into a journey.

Its revolutionary virtual try-on feature for frames with coloured lenses allows customers to see and experience their potential new look in real-time, making the frame selection process more efficient and enjoyable.

Masa Doi is delighted to bring the future-first technology to Eastbourne and allow customers to experience the innovative technology for an enhanced eye care experience.

He said: “Since 1962, Eastbourne Eye Care Centre has been a pioneer in optical innovation. By combining the profound expertise of our seasoned optometrists and skilled dispensers with the latest technology, we have transformed vision care.

“I am confident that our precise lens measurements, thorough eye examinations, and expert eyewear styling consultations can revolutionise your visual experience. We invite you to discover the future of eye care with us—a future where your vision challenges are met with unparalleled solutions.”

As part of their summer campaign, Bott's Opticians on Grove Road offers a £100 gift voucher for the first purchase and a free polarised lens upgrade, normally costing £90. Additionally, customers with the same prescription can enjoy a 50% discount on extra pairs of glasses.