Eastbourne pizza restaurant gets one-star hygiene rating

A pizza restaurant in Eastbourne has been given a one-star food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Fratelli and Grill, in Cavendish Place, received the rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The one-star rating means ‘major improvement’ is necessary overall, according to the FSA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurants are rated on three categories, including hygienic handling of food and cleanliness, and condition of facilities and building.

Pizza Fratelli and Grill. Photo: Google Maps

The FSA classed both these categories as ‘improvement necessary’.

The restaurant was also told ‘major improvement’ was necessary in the management of food safety, which concerns the systems in place to ensure food is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety.

A spokesperson for Pizza Fratelli and Grill said they were ‘very disappointed’ by the results of the inspection after previously securing a five-star rating in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are rectifying the issues found which are two very minor, small holes in the wall that need to be closed where we have recently had a new boiler fitted, and one piece of broken flooring,” the spokesperson said.

"A refresher for staff training on a few things is also taking place.

“All will be completed by the end of the week and pictures submitted to the FSA so we can organise a re-inspection as soon as possible to get the correct rating.

"Food standards and hygiene is throughly important to us, as is our customer base and we continue to thank all our customers for their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can confirm our food is made in the correct hygienic environments and is 100 per cent safe to eat.”

You can view the inspection results by visiting: https://ratings.food.gov.uk/business/502266/pizza-fratelli-and-grill-east-sussex.