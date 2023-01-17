A synagogue in Eastbourne could become four flats if plans are approved.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council want to convert the synagogue - a Jewish house of worship - into four one-bed flats. The synagogue, in Susans Road, was founded in 1930 and ran as the Eastbourne Hebrew Congregation Synagogue until the end of 2021.

If approved, there would be two flats on the ground floor, one on the first floor, and one on the second floor. The proposal is for them to have a modern open plan living room and kitchen/dining area.

According to the plans, there’s no allocated parking, only on-street parking on surrounding roads. There would be minor external alterations and cycle/bin storage at the rear of the property.

Eastbourne place of worship could be converted into flats (photo from Google Maps)

Plans say: “The proposal development of the site will provide much needed accommodation to the area.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 9, with a target determination date of March 10 (reference: 230029).