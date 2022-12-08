An area of Eastbourne has welcomed back its Post Office and a new shop after the site has sat empty for 10 months.

Meads Post Office used to be found within the Co-op store but both sites shut at the start of the year. In October it was announced Southern Co-op would be opening a Welcome store and the Post Office would be returning too. The site, which is open 7am-10pm daily, opened yesterday (December 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Fitton, Southern Co-op's franchise business manager, said: "We're really pleased to have helped reopen such a valuable community asset and would like to thank the Meads Community Association which has been supportive of the new external designs. We already have other stores nearby so this will add another layer of community spirit to the local area."

Eastbourne Post Office and Welcome shop opens - residents and councillors at the opening with shop staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner and franchisee Visvanathan Ragunathan said: "It's a good feeling to be able to open this store ahead of Christmas and give a new lease of life to a store which we have been told was very important to local residents. We hope the new design will blend in with the rest of the street and have planned our stock carefully to meet people's needs. We have already enjoyed meeting lots of new faces and look forward to meeting many more."

Dennis Scard, Meads Community Association chair, said: “Residents are delighted that the new store under the Welcome brand of the Southern Co-op including a replacement Post Office is now back in Meads Street. It is a tribute to our MP, local councillors, the MCA and the local community that we have successfully campaigned for these facilities to be returned. We are sure that this addition to our local high street will enhance our local area and we are pleased that the branding of the store is in keeping with the Meads Conservation Area. We wish the new store every success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Caroline Ansell said: “When I was out in Meads at the weekend (December 3-4) the new Post Office was the number one topic of conversation. I know how important this vital community asset is to the area and I am delighted it is open and serving local people and Meads' vibrant businesses. I am really pleased the campaign has been a success. Thank you to all the local people who care so passionately about their area and worked with us to achieve this. Thanks also to the Post Office for listening and making sure a PO remains in the heart of this community.”

Meads’ councillor Jane Lamb was involved in the campaign. She said: “I am delighted to welcome the store and Post Office. It’s a great improvement. I think it looks very smart with its very discrete exterior which fits in with the village. It feels like we’re connected again to have a site back open now - it’s delightful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Post Office and Welcome shop opens - shop staff at the opening

Meads Cllr Robert Smart said: “It’s a great facility that has been missed. People of Meads have felt it while it’s been gone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrie Rintoul, from the Meads Community Association, said when she raised concerns about the bright exterior design, the Welcome team decided to completely change it to fit in with the area. Now it will feature photos of Meads instead. Terrie said: “It’s a great day for Meads and we’re absolutely thrilled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Post Office and Welcome shop opens

How the finished store will look, with black and white photos of Meads in the windows (photo by Key2 Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad