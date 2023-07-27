Eastbourne Post Office branch will not reopen

The Post Office has confirmed that one of its branches in Eastbourne will remain closed after an attempt was made to reopen the site.

A spokesperson said said due to the length of time the Langney Shopping Centre branch has been closed, the Post Office would need to be satisfied that any new opportunity would be sustainable.

One of Eastbourne Borough Council’s Langney councillors Alan Shuttleworth has labelled the decision ‘outrageous’ after the branch was closed temporarily back in in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “A Post Office is desperately needed in the shopping centre which is the heart of the community.”

The Post Office inside Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Sussex World

Cllr Shuttleworth has written to the Post Office’s chief executive Nick Read. In his letter he says: “The areas around the Langney Shopping Centre contain many elderly people who are most disadvantaged by the lack of a Post Office as in many cases they are unable to reach alternative Post Offices. Many people and families who are struggling as a result of the cost of living crisis are unable to afford the cost of travelling to reach a Post Office.”

He added: “It is unacceptable for Post Office Limited to disregard the obvious need as well as the common sense fact that Langney Shopping Centre is a regional destination with a large catchment area and growing footfall and is so obviously the right location for a Post Office.”

Mr Shuttleworth said: “You may not have found a postmaster to run a Post Office branch but that in no way shows that there is not a need for a Post Office. The fact that customers have had to make alternative arrangements does not mean that there isn’t a need for a Post Office to serve this large area of Eastbourne and the surrounding district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor explained that the level of need may increase with new housing developments.