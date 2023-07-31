Eastbourne pub highlighted by National Geographic

The Beachy Head in Beachy Head Road was listed as number one in the National Geographic article titled ‘Editors’ picks: 10 of our favourite UK pubs for summer’ which was published on July 27. The pub was chosen by National Geographic Traveller project editor Megan Hughes.
She said: “It’s the knock-out views that are the real draw, with the vast pub garden offering an uninterrupted panorama across the clifftops and out to the channel.”
The business, which is described as ‘rustic’, was also praised for allowing people to stay in a campervan there overnight without charge in exchange for buying a meal at the pub.
The project editor also highlighted the costal walks by the pub as well as Birling Gap beach.