Eastbourne pub highlighted by National Geographic

A pub in Eastbourne has been named in a National Geographic article about its editor’s favourite UK pubs for the summer.
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:34 BST
The view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex WorldThe view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World
The view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World

The Beachy Head in Beachy Head Road was listed as number one in the National Geographic article titled ‘Editors’ picks: 10 of our favourite UK pubs for summer’ which was published on July 27. The pub was chosen by National Geographic Traveller project editor Megan Hughes.

She said: “It’s the knock-out views that are the real draw, with the vast pub garden offering an uninterrupted panorama across the clifftops and out to the channel.”

The business, which is described as ‘rustic’, was also praised for allowing people to stay in a campervan there overnight without charge in exchange for buying a meal at the pub.

Beachy Head Pub in Eastbourne. Picture from Google MapsBeachy Head Pub in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps
Beachy Head Pub in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The project editor also highlighted the costal walks by the pub as well as Birling Gap beach.

Back in December 2022 former musician Richard Coles praised The Eight Bells in Jevington Road in an article from The Times titled ‘Why I bought a pub — by James May’.