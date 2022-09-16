Eastbourne pub reopens after ‘extensive flood damage’

The Star Inn in Old Town had ‘extensive flood damage’ on August 18. Owner Barry Musgrove said there was a short thunderstorm around midday and it caused a water main to burst on the road outside. He said: “The water flooded into the pub - it burst down the door. The water was 12 foot high in the cellar - floor to ceiling. In the pub it was three foot at one end and two foot at the other end.”

Equipment and appliances had to be replaced and stock was lost. Mr Musgrove said: “We had to condemn the entire cellar. It all had to be replaced and sanitised. All fridges and ice machines had to be replaced in the pub too. We also lost a lot of stock because it had been contaminated by the water.”

Mr Musgrove said on the pub’s Facebook page on August 30: “It's been an absolute nightmare but fingers crossed we will be opening soon and I look forward to seeing you.”

The pub reopened this week (September 14) and Mr Musgrove said it was ‘brilliant’ to welcome people in again after a month closed. He said: “It took a month to get it all sorted and staff have helped out to get it ready. One member of staff was here until midnight last night so we were ready to open today.”

