A charity shop in Eastbourne has celebrated its grand opening.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare’s charity shop opened its doors in Langney Shopping Centre in February.

The shop celebrated its grand opening today (Wednesday, April 9) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan.

Raystede’s Chief Executive Stephanie Smith said the team behind the store have been ‘made so welcome by the local community’.

Stephanie Smith, Cllr Candy Vaughan and Sue Ryder. Photo: contributed

"The staff and volunteers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of customers and inundated with fantastic donations,” she said.

"A big thank you to all our wonderful customers for supporting our new venture here at the Langney Shopping Centre.

"Please continue to support us – it really means a great deal to all of us at Raystede and the animals who depend on us.”

All proceeds from the shop – which is the charity’s fifth in East Sussex – go towards the animals in care at the charity’s rescue centre in Ringmer.

Raystede staff and Mayor Candy Vaughan at the grand opening. Photo: contributed

The store stocks a variety of clothes for adults and children, plus accessories, homeware, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 9am – 4.45pm, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Langney Shopping Centre is located at 64 Kingfisher Drive.