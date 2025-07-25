Eastbourne residential care home under special measures after ‘inadequate’ rating by CQC

A residential care home has been rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission's (CQC).

Palm Court Nursing Home in Prideaux Road, which provides support to older people and people living with dementia, has been rated as ‘inadequate’ following an report published by the CQC on July 14.

The home was rated inadequate in safety, effectiveness and leadership while caring and responsiveness required ‘improvement’ following the inspection.

The inspection which took place in May following previous breaches of regulations at the home relating to; Safe Care and Treatment, Person Centred Care and Good Governance.

Palm Court Nursing Home in Prideaux Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

It said due to the level of concerns found, inspectors issued two warning notices to ‘focus Palm Court's attention on making immediate improvements in safe care and treatment, and how the service is managed’

At the most recent inspection, the CQC also found a further breach of regulation relating to staffing and recruitment. Due to the level of concerns found, inspectors issued two warning notices for the home to make immediate improvements in safe care and treatment, and how the service is managed.

The inspector’s report stated: “We found significant concerns with regards to people’s safety. Risks to people had not been addressed. The provider had not taken action to rectify safety issues around the home, this included fire safety systems and processes. Accidents and incidents had not been safely managed to protect people from the risk of falls, injury or unexplained bruising.

"People’s nutritional needs had not been reviewed and updated when changes had occurred.

"Staffing levels were not appropriate to meet people’s needs. Improvements were needed to ensure staffing was safe and appropriate. Staff had not received adequate support, including a lack of robust induction, training and supervision.

"The provider had not maintained good governance. There was a lack of audits and oversight. This meant opportunities for improvement had been missed.

"The provider had been in repeated breach of regulation over a number of previous inspections. Improvements had not been introduced or sustained.

“The service is in special measures. The purpose of special measures is to ensure that services providing inadequate care make significant improvements.

"Special measures provide a framework within which we use our enforcement powers in response to inadequate care and provide a timeframe within which providers must improve the quality of the care they provide.”

A spokesman for Palm Court Nursing Home said: "While the recent rating does not reflect the high standards we aim to maintain, we welcome the opportunity it provides to strengthen our care and governance of the home.

"We responded quickly to the concerns raised by CQC during their visit and have since kept inspectors informed of improvements including the appointment of a highly experienced manager. Under their leadership, several positive changes have been implemented and a strong rapport built with residents’ families and staff, fostering a supportive and collaborative environment.

"Our external consultant, a former CQC inspector, has been working closely with the new manager implementing the home's service improvement plan (SIP) alongside the guidance and continued support from the adult social care team at East Sussex County Council. We are committed to making continuous progress and remain focused on delivering the highest quality care for those we serve, and we are determined to uphold the trust of residents, families, and our local community."