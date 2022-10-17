Eastbourne residents call for Dotto Train to run for longer

A Stagecoach spokesperson revealed the Dotto had a successful 2022 season. They said: “We have had a brilliant season of Dotto this year, with an extension period in September thanks to the work of our incredible local team. Our team are delighted to have provided such a successful service, extending Dotto's run for the local community to enjoy into the late summer. We are committed to extending Dotto's season in 2023 and look forward to welcoming passengers back next year."

The road train ran for an extended period of May 28 to October 2 and residents were positive on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page. Derek Hunt said: “Great fun - I love to go to Holywell, it saves a lot of walking.”

Paula Thomas said: “We took our daughter and grandson on the Dotto Train during the summer, it was good fun and a lovely sightseeing tour, love Eastbourne & well worth the money.”

Jane Rollinson said: “My grandchildren loved it, so did I. My grandson asks me often, ‘Can we go on the train now,’ I have to keep saying it's gone to sleep now because it's winter.”

However, others questioned why it doesn’t run for longer. June Marsh and others asked why it does not run until the October half term which is October 24-28 this year in East Sussex. Debbi Matthews suggested it could just have January off for maintenance.