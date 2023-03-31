Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne restaurant closed until further notice due to ‘health and safety issue’

An Eastbourne restaurant said it has closed until further notice due to a ‘health and safety issue’.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:55 BST

Its site has also been listed for sale.

Customers trying to order online via Ginsengs Japanese Bistro’s website are told: “Due to health and safety issue, we will be closed from 13/03/2023 until further notice - Thank you.”

The site of the Crown Street restaurant has also been listed for sale on Stiles Harold Williams’ (SHW) website while a ‘for sale’ sign has also been spotted on the outside of the building.

The site of Ginsengs Japanese Bistro in Crown Street, Eastbourne
On the listing the property is described as a restaurant with residential ‘upper parts’.

The listing also says that the owner is looking for offers in the region of £250,000.

On the SHW listing it reads: “This semi-detached period property comprises a vacant Class E restaurant premises benefitting from two/three bedrooms.”

The restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating on Google from 94 reviews, and a 4.7/5 rating on Facebook from 207 reviews.

The Herald has tried to contact the restaurant and SHW for more information.

