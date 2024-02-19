BREAKING

Eastbourne restaurant nominated for national award

An Eastbourne restaurant has been nominated for a national award.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar has been nominated for the Best Fine Dining Restaurant award in 2024.

The Turkish restaurant previously won the award in 2023 at an awards ceremony in London which was attended by more than 1,200 guests.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dem Shish said: “Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is honoured to be nominated once again for the Best Fine Dining Restaurant award in 2024 after winning it in 2023.

Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar has been nominated for the Best Fine Dining Restaurant award in 2024.Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar has been nominated for the Best Fine Dining Restaurant award in 2024.
"Your vote means the world to us as we strive to bring home this prestigious award again. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

The British Kebab Awards is a celebration of the industry, which draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector.

The awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.

