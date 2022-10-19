-

The Bok Shop was within The Beacon and specialised in free range fried chicken. It was founded in 2017 in Brighton and opened three other sites along the south coast.

A post from the restaurant said yesterday (October 18): “We have made the incredibly hard decision to permanently close our Southampton and Eastbourne restaurants. It has become increasingly difficult to keep these large units running after such insane price increases such as energy. As an independent business started by two mates, we only ever want to be transparent with you.

“Although it feels like a couple of steps back, it’s all in the name of progress and we’re grateful to have two other awesome shops in Brighton and Hastings that will continue to serve up all of the fried goodness you could ever want.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing teams across all shops. You really do make us proud. Especially to our Eastbourne and Southampton teams. And thank you to our customers for your continued love and support, not just us but to all independent businesses. We’re really feeling it right now so your support means the world to us. Always remember, everything will be ok.”