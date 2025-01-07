Eastbourne restaurant wins Good Food Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A restaurant in Eastbourne has been honoured in the Good Food Awards.

Str/eat Greek in Langney Shopping Centre was given a ‘prestigious’ Blue Ribbon which highlights an establishment’s ‘food quality, service and value’.

The accolade is given to those with high customer ratings and votes, according to the Good Food Awards .

Str/eat Greek opened its doors in 2022 and is owned by brothers George and Elyas Toumeh.

Staff at Str/eat Greek. Photo: contributed

Speaking about the award, George said: "Before I received the result I was so excited and confident at the same time.

"The moment I opened the email and read we won, I felt very happy and believed more of what we are doing and how much our customers love our Greek food.”

The restaurant serves ‘true Greek street food’ and promotes an ethos of ‘authenticity, freshness and warmth’.

After receiving the award, the staff at Str/eat Greek were ‘overwhelmed with emotion’.

The spokesperson added: "It was a mixture of pride, gratitude, and a deep sense of connection to the customers and places that have inspired us along this.

“Winning a Good Food Award is not just a personal achievement, it's a hard working team who believe in what they deliver, it’s a testament to the countless hands and hearts that have contributed to our hard work.

“For Str/eat Greek the journey to this moment began with a simple but profound goal to create food that not only delights the palate but also feels like you've been to Greece. The idea that every bite tells a story."