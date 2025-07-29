Eastbourne seafront hotel sold
The Burlington Hotel in Grand Parade has been sold to BH Group.
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of the Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne on behalf of Coast & Country Hotels.
The hotel was sold alongside the Imperial Hotel in Exmouth, the St Ives Bay Hotel, the Ship & Castle Hotel in St Mawes, Cornwall, and the Windermere Hotel in Cumbria.
James Routledge, CIO of BH Group said: “These hotels form the basis of our drive into the growing staycation market. We are excited by these opportunities and others we are currently seeing in the market.”
Ed Bellfield, Regional Director – Hotels at Christie & Co, added, “We are delighted to announce the sale of The Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne to BH Hotels.
"This latest transaction takes us to a total of 31 successfully completed Coast & Country sales to a wide range of buyers. We know the new owners have very exciting plans for these hotels moving forward. Despite well-publicised challenges in the hospitality sector, buyer demand for hotels remains buoyant across the UK, with buyers keen to acquire good quality hotel opportunities.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
