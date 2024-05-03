Eastbourne shop announces closure after two years in the town

A shop in Eastbourne has announced that it will close after two years in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

BLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May.

Owner Julie Hunt, confirmed that the shop would closed and thanked customers for their support over the past two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julie said: “It is with great sadness that my beautiful boutique BLUSH in The Enterprise Shopping Centre will be closing this month.

BLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May. Picture: Jon RigbyBLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May. Picture: Jon Rigby
BLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May. Picture: Jon Rigby

"I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the last two years.

“We will be open for a few more days before we go and all clothes, shoes, boots & selected gifts are now half price.”

The fashion and home store currently sells crafted ladies clothing, including Chalk UK, who are exclusive to the store in Eastbourne as well as offering a range of gift ware and homeware.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.