BLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May.

Owner Julie Hunt, confirmed that the shop would closed and thanked customers for their support over the past two years.

Julie said: “It is with great sadness that my beautiful boutique BLUSH in The Enterprise Shopping Centre will be closing this month.

"I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the last two years.

“We will be open for a few more days before we go and all clothes, shoes, boots & selected gifts are now half price.”