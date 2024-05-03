Eastbourne shop announces closure after two years in the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
BLUSH, an independent fashion and home store which opened in 2022, in the Enterprise Shopping Centre is set to close in May.
Owner Julie Hunt, confirmed that the shop would closed and thanked customers for their support over the past two years.
Julie said: “It is with great sadness that my beautiful boutique BLUSH in The Enterprise Shopping Centre will be closing this month.
"I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the last two years.
“We will be open for a few more days before we go and all clothes, shoes, boots & selected gifts are now half price.”
The fashion and home store currently sells crafted ladies clothing, including Chalk UK, who are exclusive to the store in Eastbourne as well as offering a range of gift ware and homeware.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.