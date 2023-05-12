The Vinyl Frontier, located on 35 Grove Road will be going onto auction on Thursday, May 17.
The asking price is £155,000, representing a gross initial yield of 9.29 per cent.
The current passing rent is £13,000 p.a.. There is a fixed uplift to £14,000 p.a. on January 1, 2024 and the Vendor will top-up the rent to this level by way of allowance on completion.
The Vinyl Frontier was once included in the Sunday Times ‘coolest neighbourhoods in the UK’ as part of the shops on Grove Road and Little Chelsea.
The Sunday Times article described Little Chelsea as ‘the next wave of coastal cool’ which is ‘packed with independent boutiques, craft shops and eateries’.
The writer said: “The Vinyl Frontier pulls in the younger crowd, who have worked out that records are cool, and offers pub quizzes for older musos.”