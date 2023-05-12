An Eastbourne shop is set to go to auction following its listing at £155,000.

The Vinyl Frontier, located on 35 Grove Road will be going onto auction on Thursday, May 17.

The asking price is £155,000, representing a gross initial yield of 9.29 per cent.

The current passing rent is £13,000 p.a.. There is a fixed uplift to £14,000 p.a. on January 1, 2024 and the Vendor will top-up the rent to this level by way of allowance on completion.

