Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Eastbourne shop estimated at £155,000 set to go to auction

An Eastbourne shop is set to go to auction following its listing at £155,000.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:20 BST

The Vinyl Frontier, located on 35 Grove Road will be going onto auction on Thursday, May 17.

The asking price is £155,000, representing a gross initial yield of 9.29 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current passing rent is £13,000 p.a.. There is a fixed uplift to £14,000 p.a. on January 1, 2024 and the Vendor will top-up the rent to this level by way of allowance on completion.

Most Popular
An Eastbourne shop is set to go to auction following its listing at £165,000.An Eastbourne shop is set to go to auction following its listing at £165,000.
An Eastbourne shop is set to go to auction following its listing at £165,000.

The Vinyl Frontier was once included in the Sunday Times ‘coolest neighbourhoods in the UK’ as part of the shops on Grove Road and Little Chelsea.

The Sunday Times article described Little Chelsea as ‘the next wave of coastal cool’ which is ‘packed with independent boutiques, craft shops and eateries’.

The writer said: “The Vinyl Frontier pulls in the younger crowd, who have worked out that records are cool, and offers pub quizzes for older musos.”