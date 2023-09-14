Eastbourne shop to celebrate one year in the town centre with special event

A shop in the town centre is set to celebrate its first full year in Eastbourne with a special event.

On Sunday, September 24, Cove in the Enterprise Centre will hit the milestone of one year in business and from September 22-25 it will host birthday celebrations with a special event planned for the 23rd where customers can enjoy a slice of cake and a glass of Prosecco.

The owners of the home and lifestyle shop David Doherty and Jacqui Henderson said there will also be a surprise for those making a purchase during this time.

The pair added: “It’s been a challenging year, especially with the cost of living crisis, and we are both so grateful for what we have accomplished in such a small time. Since opening the response from customers has been amazing and we have been overwhelmed by the positive and encouraging comments from everyone.

"We are very proud of our shop and everything we have achieved, especially winning our very first award all voted for by the public. Our ambition was to share our love of interior design by creating a beautiful and calming shopping space where people can feel inspired. We are also proud that we support other independent brands and find new talent from the UK, working mostly with local small businesses and suppliers from the UK and Europe who comply with the principles of fair trade.

"We know we couldn’t do this without the love and support from all our customers and we would both like to thank each and everyone for the love they have shown for us over the past year, here’s to year two.”

1 . Cove in the Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne Cove co-owners David Doherty and Jacqui Henderson Photo: Cove

