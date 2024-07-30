Eastbourne shop to close after 40 years in the town

A shop in Eastbourne has announced that will close down after 40 years in the town.

Eastbourne Framing Centre, a picture framing shop in Terminus Road, announced that it will close down on August 2.

A spokesperson for the shop said: “It’s with deep sadness that we are closing down.

“We are unable to frame anything further but if you have something with us for framing we will be in touch.

Eastbourne Framing Centre, a picture framing shop in Terminus Road, announced that it will close down on August 2. Picture: Google Maps

“We are here until August 2 for all framing collections and a stock sale.

“It has been a honour and delight to have been on Eastbourne high street for close to 40 years.

“The business was supported by two expert and dedicated framers for that whole time, who gave a lot of hours and Christmases to make everyone’s frames.

“The shop was also looked after by knowledgeable and caring assistants who became friends with many of the customers.

“The shop was also supported by you, the customers, who consistently and repeatedly came to us for frames, cards, gifts and a chat. We will miss you and thank you from our hearts for many years of your custom and friendship.”

Established in 1984, Eastbourne Framing Centre had only had two owners throughout that time.

The current owner, Lucy King, owned the business for the last 20 years.

Positioned at the start of the town centre and opposite the railway station, the shop has existed in the same location for 40 years and is well known to locals as well as being one of the first things

that visitors see when they arrive.

