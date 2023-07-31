Eastbourne software firm Zoonou announces changes to its Board of Directors

Zoonou Limited has unveiled a new Board of Directors following the promotion of internal talent.

The new Board brings greater diversity to senior decision-making by including team members with different backgrounds, skills, and service expertise.

The new Board comprises of promotions of Elliott Lanius-Roberts to the role of Delivery Director; Mike Goodman to Technical Services Director and Cass Tague to Marketing Director. The trio have all previously held senior management positions at Zoonou. They join Commerical Director, Garry Hardy with Nick Turton remaining as Managing Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott Lanius-Roberts has been with Zoonou for over 10 years with his experience spanning both the operational and commercial sides of the business. Elliott has played an integral role in developing the rigorous processes and talented team that maintain a high-quality service for Zoonou’s clients.

Zoonou's new Board. From left to right: Elliott, Cass, Nick, Mike and Garry.

Mike Goodman has been Head of Technical Services for the last 7 years. Alongside developing services and mentoring his team, Mike has also secured ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus and CREST certifications for the business.

Cass Tague joined Zoonou in 2019 and has helped redefine and shape the business’ sales and marketing strategy; raising the profile of Zoonou and contributing to sustained revenue growth.

Jonathan Rogers and Rhodri Alexander have stepped down from the Board but continue to play an integral role in the company’s future business plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change of Board members and structure is in response to Zoonou’s preparation for changes coming over the next 6 months. The new Board will be responsible for defining and delivering a new strategic growth plan whilst maintaining the culture and values of the business.

Nick Turton, Managing Director at Zoonou comments:

“Forming this new Board of Directors marks a significant moment for our team. All three new appointments bring a great depth of experience and valuable perspectives to the Board at a time when we are preparing for the next stages of Zoonou’s growth and development. I look forward to working with Elliott, Cass, Mike and Garry on the next phase of the business’ evolution.”

About Zoonou

Zoonou is one of the UK's leading software testing and QA companies. We help our clients to deliver successful digital programmes, projects, and software products.

Our independent and robust QA solutions empower our clients with the information they need to create exceptional digital experiences that drive commercial value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the services we provide, please visit our website.