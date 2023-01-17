A convenience store in Eastbourne will be converted into a Morrisons Daily at the end of the month.

Eastbourne store will be converted to Morrisons Daily (photo from store owner)

Londis, on Grove Road, will become a Morrisons Daily. The shop will closed for a refit from January 23-25, reopening as a Morrisons on January 26 at 10am. It will be open 7am-11pm seven days a week.

Shaji Mathew, one of the store directors, said there will be a big range of own brand groceries, fresh, meat and bakery products. The world food products and pudding by post – a local brownie supplier – will remain, as well as all the food and drinks machines.

It will still be owned by the same family with the same staff.

Shaji said: “We are proud to be an independent local store serving and supporting our community since our opening in 2020. We are seeing some very challenging times and things are about to get tougher for everyone. We have decided that the best way to serve you is to make some big changes.

“We have chosen to switch from our current wholesaler Londis to become a Morrisons Daily franchise. It will still be an independently owned local store with the same amazing team running it, but with the benefit of Morrisons products and prices.

“We will still be supporting the local community through stocking local products as this is still a core part of our business. We hope to further increase this in the near future.

