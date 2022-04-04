Eastbourne supermarket could welcome new tanning salon

A unit within a supermarket in Eastbourne could be transformed into a tanning salon if plans are given the go-ahead.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:55 pm

The ASDA store in The Crumbles has a number of retail units within its supermarket, including a Post Office and Timpson.

Now one of those units could be converted into a tanning salon if plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council are approved.

The Sunshine Co has applied to create a store within the supermarket site, needing one full-time staff member and three part-time employees.

Members of the public can comment until April 21 (reference: 220162).

