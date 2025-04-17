Eastbourne supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend: a guide to what’s open and when

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
The Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across Eastbourne are announcing their opening times.

We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the town that have announced their opening times.

Waitrose & Partners, High Street: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday, 7.30am to 8pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Tesco, Langney Shopping Centre: Good Friday, 7am to 8pm, Saturday 7am to 8pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

The Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across Eastbourne are announcing their opening times. Picture: NationalWorldThe Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across Eastbourne are announcing their opening times. Picture: NationalWorld
Tesco, 21 Lottbridge Drove: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Sainsbury’s, The Beacon Shopping Centre: Good Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday, 7.30am to 6pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 8am to 6pm.

Tesco 9 Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Morrisons, Lottbridge Drove: Good Friday 7 am to 10pm, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 7am to 8pm.

Asda, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road: Good Friday, 7am to 12am, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 8am to 10pm.

Sainsbury’s, Broadwater Way: Good Friday, 7am to 10pm, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.

