Eastbourne supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend: a guide to what’s open and when
We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the town that have announced their opening times.
Waitrose & Partners, High Street: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday, 7.30am to 8pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Tesco, Langney Shopping Centre: Good Friday, 7am to 8pm, Saturday 7am to 8pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Tesco, 21 Lottbridge Drove: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Sainsbury’s, The Beacon Shopping Centre: Good Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday, 7.30am to 6pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 8am to 6pm.
Tesco 9 Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Morrisons, Lottbridge Drove: Good Friday 7 am to 10pm, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 7am to 8pm.
Asda, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road: Good Friday, 7am to 12am, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday, 8am to 10pm.
Sainsbury’s, Broadwater Way: Good Friday, 7am to 10pm, Saturday, 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.
