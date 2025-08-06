Eastbourne Taco Bell wants to open until 2am on weekends
The fast food restaurant, in Terminus Road, has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) for a premises licence.
The application requests the provision of late night refreshment between 11pm and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. It is also seeking to extend its opening hours until midnight between Sunday and Thursday.
EBC is accepting feedback from local residents until tomorrow (August 7).
The public notice reads: “Any representations by a responsible authority or any other person regarding this application must be received in writing by;- [email protected] or Licensing Team Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne BN21 4UG no later than August 7, 2025 stating the grounds for representations.
"The register of Eastbourne Borough Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the above council office during normal office hours; summaries are available via www.leweseastbourne.gov.uk.”
You can view the public notice at: http://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/alcohol-and-licensing/6883b6900a1a0431320f6412.
