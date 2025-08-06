Eastbourne Taco Bell wants to open until 2am on weekends

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:22 BST
Eastbourne’s Taco Bell has applied for a licence which would allow it to stay open until 2am on weekends.

The fast food restaurant, in Terminus Road, has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) for a premises licence.

The application requests the provision of late night refreshment between 11pm and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. It is also seeking to extend its opening hours until midnight between Sunday and Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EBC is accepting feedback from local residents until tomorrow (August 7).

Taco Bell in Terminus Road. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Taco Bell in Terminus Road. Photo: Google Street View

The public notice reads: “Any representations by a responsible authority or any other person regarding this application must be received in writing by;- [email protected] or Licensing Team Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne BN21 4UG no later than August 7, 2025 stating the grounds for representations.

"The register of Eastbourne Borough Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the above council office during normal office hours; summaries are available via www.leweseastbourne.gov.uk.”

You can view the public notice at: http://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/alcohol-and-licensing/6883b6900a1a0431320f6412.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice