Eastbourne Tesco earmarked for major development work after plans approved

Major building work is set to take place to a Tesco’s in Eastbourne after plans were conditionally approved.

The application sought permission to amend the existing car park so as to facilitate the installation of new ‘Click and Collect’ and ‘dot com’ facilities within the south-eastern part of the existing car park serving the Tesco superstore on Lottbridge Drove.

A planning inspector had also approved plans to build a pair of drive throughs within the car park of the Tesco Extra.

As part of the plans, a total of 25 existing car parking spaces, 14 standard bays and 11 parent and child parking, would be removed in the south-east section of the car park.

In other areas of the car park, two new parent and child bays would be installed and four standards bays would be removed.

As a result of the appeal development, the number of spaces within the car park would decrease to 453, equating to a decrease in 81 spaces.

The officers report of approval stated: “The proposed click and collect facilities, ramp, bollards, gates and painting are in keeping with the character of the surrounding retail park and will have no adverse impact on the visual amenity of the area.

"East Sussex Highways have been consulted as part of the application process and advised that parking demand for the store can still be met within the site and therefore raise no objection to the proposal.”

The plans were proposed for the upgraded facilities following ‘evidence of the changing patterns of shopping habits’ which would increase the number of shoppers at the Tesco store.

The plans state: “The requirement for an upgraded ‘Click and Collect’ facility is evidence of the changing patterns of shopping habits, with increasing numbers of customers electing to use such an offering.

"Improving the facility at this site is likely to increase the number of customers that use this facility, who would otherwise have occupied a space within the car park whilst conducting their shopping in-store.