Eastbourne TikTok star features on ITV’s This Morning

Caroline Donoghue of Lovemud Dog Grooming (@lovemuddoglady) had her TV debut on Friday, April 22, appearing alongside Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Ms Donoghue was invited on the show to feature alongside TV vet Dr Scott in the show’s ‘how to save money on dog grooming’ segment.

The 10-minute item included Ms Donoghue being interviewed and offering viewers tips on how to distract a puppy whilst brushing as well as the correct way to brush your dog in-between groomer visits.

Caroline Donoghue and Dr Scott SUS-220426-120858001

Ms Donoghue said, “I’m still on cloud nine after my appearance on Friday.

“It was an incredible opportunity to meet the famous duo and of course sit next to Dr Scott on the well-known couch.

“The outpour of messages I’ve received online since appearing on the show has been amazing, and I hope to be invited back soon.”

Caroline Donoghue outside the This Morning studio SUS-220426-120848001