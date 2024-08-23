Eastbourne tiling showroom closes as company falls into administration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiling showroom in Eastbourne has closed down after company, CTD Tiles announced that it had fallen into administration.

CTD Tiles previously ran 86 stores across the UK and employed 425 staff with £75 million in revenues, but now more than half of its workforce has been made redundant.

The company fell into insolvency on Monday, August 19, and as a result, the company which operated on Hammonds Drive, will see 268 workers across the UK made redundant.

Around 30 of its shops have been bought in a rescue deal by Topps Group.

James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles said: “The transaction with Topps Group provides continuity for a considerable number of staff and stores as part of a major tiles group.

“Regrettably, the remaining sites have closed, which has resulted in redundancies.

“We are now focused on supporting those staff and have specialist teams on-site to help make representations to the Redundancy Payments Service where relevant.”