Eastbourne tiling showroom closes as company falls into administration
CTD Tiles previously ran 86 stores across the UK and employed 425 staff with £75 million in revenues, but now more than half of its workforce has been made redundant.
The company fell into insolvency on Monday, August 19, and as a result, the company which operated on Hammonds Drive, will see 268 workers across the UK made redundant.
Around 30 of its shops have been bought in a rescue deal by Topps Group.
James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles said: “The transaction with Topps Group provides continuity for a considerable number of staff and stores as part of a major tiles group.
“Regrettably, the remaining sites have closed, which has resulted in redundancies.
“We are now focused on supporting those staff and have specialist teams on-site to help make representations to the Redundancy Payments Service where relevant.”
