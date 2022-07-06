Eastbourne townhouse could become 'large HMO'

The house in Ceylon Place is currently a vacant space according to plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.
A HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from the same household but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen.
The documents say if approved, the ground floor would have three double bedrooms and a kitchen. The first floor would have four bedrooms, three of which would be doubles. The second floor would have three double bedrooms and a kitchen. All bedrooms would have their own en-suite bathroom.
This means the building could potentially have 19 residents. The plans call the proposal a ‘large HMO’.
There are no current parking spaces and none are proposed, plans say.
Members of the public can comment until July 28 and the target determination date is August 25 (reference: 220378).