Eastbourne welcomes Coker and Clarke: a new and modern fabric shop for all sewing and crafting enthusiasts
Karen Coker, founder of Coker and Clarke, shares her vision behind the brand: “I’ve always been interested in sewing, but I felt that many fabric shops approached it in a way that was overly feminine and didn’t reflect the full diversity of the community.
"Crafting is something that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. With Coker and Clarke, I wanted to break those stereotypes and create a space where everyone feels welcome and inspired.”
Beyond fostering an inclusive environment, Coker and Clarke aims to set a new standard in fabric shopping by offering high-quality, eco-friendly fabrics in flexible purchase options.
Unlike traditional stores, which often require customers to buy by the meter, Coker and Clarke offers fabrics in 10cm increments. This unique approach allows customers to purchase only what they need, reducing waste and supporting sustainable crafting.
From natural fibres to bold prints, each fabric in Coker and Clarke’s selection is carefully curated to support a wide range of projects, from garments and accessories to home decor and quilting. Customers can explore options that suit both classic and contemporary tastes, knowing that every piece has been sourced with an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and style.
With the official website just days from going live, Coker and Clarke invites crafting enthusiasts to pay a visit and sign up for their newsletter for a special introductory discount.
https://cokerandclarke.co.uk