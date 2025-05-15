Construction work begins on old Wilko store. Photo: staff

Construction work has begun on the old Wilko store in The Beacon in Eastbourne.

Plasterboard has been put up outside the unit formerly occupied by Wilko (opposite Lush and The Perfume Shop), indicating that another retailer could be moving in soon.

Wilko closed its branch in the shopping centre in October 2023, and the unit has remained empty since.

The Beacon has been approached for comment.

What shop would you like to see open up in the empty space? Let us know in the comments of this story.