Eastbourne’s Airbourne will return in 2023

Eastbourne’s international airshow will return August 17-20 2023 after getting the green light from Eastbourne Borough Council and Airbourne Project Board. According to the council, it will ‘once again be running on a cost neutral basis, with sponsorship, donations and commercial operations required to fund all costs’ and organisers will be looking to put extra measures in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event.

Work done this year to reduce the carbon footprint included prioritising flying displays with carbon offsetting schemes, use of electric vehicles and hydrotreated vegetable oil in generators. The show also introduced the world’s first certified electric aircraft, courtesy of OHM Energy.

-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “We are excited to be bringing back our biggest event of the year and will be working hard to put in place even more measures to reduce our carbon footprint. Thank you to everyone who donated, joined as an Ambassador or helped to fund the event financially – your kind support ensured we met our 2022 funding target and this has given Airbourne the chance to fly another year. The work now begins on raising funds for Airbourne 2023 to ensure its success can continue into future years. Please do continue your support, you can donate towards the 2023 show online now at SaveAirbourne.com, sponsor the show or join as an Ambassador with a monthly donation of your choice.”

Mark Cotman, from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association management team, said: “Airbourne has become a valuable economic driver for tourism both locally and across the region, promoting the UK staycation, and we are proud to have supported the event this year. In addition to boosting overnight stays in Eastbourne accommodation and spending in restaurants, attractions and shops, the event also plays an important role in raising the profile of Eastbourne as a destination and attracting first time visitors to the town – an essential part of sustaining our tourism industry for future generations.”

In 2022 Eastbourne Borough Council’s predicted budget outturn shows a cost of £425,550 to run the show, and following sponsorship, commercial sales and donations Airbourne is predicted to have covered all costs with a £10,105 surplus. The surplus will now be added to the Airbourne 2023 budget to support inflationary costs.

Visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com for more information.