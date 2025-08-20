Eastbourne’s Lisa Horton crafts global success and launches new venture with Hobbycraft TV

Eastbourne-based craft entrepreneur Lisa Horton has announced her latest exciting venture — joining Hobbycraft TV, the new interactive channel from the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer.

Lisa Horton’s journey began in 2011, when she opened That Craft Place in Polegate, a much-loved local shop that quickly became a creative hub. She later joined a nationwide craft company, demonstrating on craft television and designing products for a growing audience.

In 2019, she launched her own brand, Lisa Horton Crafts, where she now serves as Creative Director. The brand has since become a global success story, with Lisa’s innovative inks, stamps, and stencils highly sought after across the world — particularly in the USA, where her products enjoy a huge following.

Now, with Hobbycraft TV, Lisa will bring her expertise to an even wider audience, showcasing her projects, sharing tips, and inspiring both beginners and experienced crafters alike.

Lisa Horton in her Polegate studio.

Lisa said: “Crafting has always been about more than making things — it’s about community, wellbeing, and sharing ideas. From opening my first little shop in Polegate to launching Lisa Horton Crafts and now joining Hobbycraft TV, it’s been an amazing journey. I’m so proud to represent Eastbourne and to inspire others to discover the joy of creativity.”

Hobbycraft TV has been announced to be launched at 7:30am on September 4 with Lisa Horton as one of the first guests to appear on the channel. You will be able to watch online or on your TV daily from 7:30am.