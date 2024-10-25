Eastbourne's zoonou becomes a Certified B Corporation
zoonou has today announced its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet.
Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that zoonou meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.
The news comes as the ongoing climate crisis and widening social inequality continue to pose urgent challenges to our economy. B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and currently covers five main impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.
The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to reach a score of 80 points in the B Impact Assessment while providing evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. A business must also legally embedded their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.
zoonou is now part of a growing community of over 9,000 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with over 2,300 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes. Names include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, The Big Issue, Finisterre, Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.
Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community — from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming zoonou is an exciting moment for the software testing industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that zoonou is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”
Nick Turton, Marketing Director at zoonou, comments: “Following our transition to employee-ownership last year the start of our B Corp journey is a commitment to business as a force for good, measuring our impact, and actioning positive change. We’re incredibly proud to certify with a score of 104.2 and join a community of companies who, like us, are committed to using business as a force for good.”