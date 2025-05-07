Electronic Temperature Instruments proudly sponsors the Prept. Foundation Showcase 2025

Prept. Foundation chef using custom Thermapen.

Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI), leading manufacturer of temperature solutions, proudly supported the Prept. Foundation Showcase 2025, reinforcing its commitment to fostering culinary education, food safety, and the next generation of hospitality professionals.

As part of its sponsorship, Worthing-based ETI provided limited-edition Thermapen thermometers, enhancing the experience for chefs and guests at the showcase events. The Prept. Foundation Showcase featured a series of exclusive dining experiences, bringing together world-class chefs to create exceptional tasting menus. Beyond these events, ETI is continuing to support Prept. Foundation’s vital work at St. Andrew’s school in Worthing, helping to advance food education initiatives that equip young people with essential life skills.

The Prept. Foundation is a pioneering charity dedicated to inspiring young people through food education. With support from businesses like ETI, they empower children with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make healthier choices and explore careers in the hospitality industry.

Reflecting on ETI’s involvement, Jessica Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Prept. Foundation, expressed her gratitude: "We are incredibly grateful to ETI for their ongoing support of Prept. Foundation and our events. We've loved showcasing their products alongside world-class chefs, and their further sponsorship of our work at St. Andrew's school in Worthing is helping us to push our food education programme even further. With ETI's support, we’re able to provide more opportunities for young people to gain valuable life skills and improve their futures."

Custom made Thermapen for the Prept. foundation made by ETI.

Jason Webb, Managing Director of Electronic Temperature Instruments, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting young culinary talent:

"We’re really passionate about supporting the next generation of chefs and food professionals. Partnering with Prept. Foundation for their showcase events and working with local schools allows us to inspire and equip young talent with the skills and tools they need to succeed. It’s a privilege to contribute to such an important initiative, helping to nurture future culinary leaders and highlight the crucial role of temperature and food safety in professional kitchens."

ETI’s successful sponsorship of the Prept. Foundation Showcase 2025 underscores its dedication to precision, innovation, and food safety in the culinary world. With its industry-leading Thermapen thermometers, ETI continues to support chefs and hospitality professionals by ensuring they have the tools necessary to maintain the highest standards in the kitchen.