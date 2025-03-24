Elite Franchise Top 100 Franchisee Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award 2025

On the 13th March, Emma Bentley from Chichester was awarded ‘franchisee outstanding achievement of the year’ at the top 100 Elite franchise awards for her determination to carry on growing her business despite unfortunate health challenges.

After winning the award, Emma Bentley said, ‘Winning this award is a huge honour and has given me that extra motivation to keep growing our busy, dynamic and creative schools. It recognises the challenges I have faced in my personal life and is a wonderful celebration to close a difficult chapter, I want to say a huge thank you to the EF100 for recognising this and I hope my story helps encourage any other business owners going through a testing time, to carry on. Every week we welcome children from all different backgrounds and experience through our doors and I feel very proud, alongside my wonderful staff team to have created a safe, inclusive and family feel to our classes that ensure all children have a place to thrive and embody creative courage for life.’

Despite health battles, Emma has never missed a Stagecoach Saturday and has managed to grow her business during this time, without parents or students knowing about her health situation!

Emma is a proud and inspiring member of the Stagecoach network, and enthusiastic about the franchisee experience. She has also used her position as a Principal to support the wider community in Chichester, getting her school involved in local initiatives like a performance for the Stone Pillow charity.

Emma was also Highly Commended for the Remarkable Achievement award at the 2024 What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Awards.

