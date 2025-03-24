Elite Franchise Top 100 Franchisee Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award 2025
After winning the award, Emma Bentley said, ‘Winning this award is a huge honour and has given me that extra motivation to keep growing our busy, dynamic and creative schools. It recognises the challenges I have faced in my personal life and is a wonderful celebration to close a difficult chapter, I want to say a huge thank you to the EF100 for recognising this and I hope my story helps encourage any other business owners going through a testing time, to carry on. Every week we welcome children from all different backgrounds and experience through our doors and I feel very proud, alongside my wonderful staff team to have created a safe, inclusive and family feel to our classes that ensure all children have a place to thrive and embody creative courage for life.’
Despite health battles, Emma has never missed a Stagecoach Saturday and has managed to grow her business during this time, without parents or students knowing about her health situation!
Emma is a proud and inspiring member of the Stagecoach network, and enthusiastic about the franchisee experience. She has also used her position as a Principal to support the wider community in Chichester, getting her school involved in local initiatives like a performance for the Stone Pillow charity.
Emma was also Highly Commended for the Remarkable Achievement award at the 2024 What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Awards.
To find out more information about our classes and to book a two week trial please visit our website: https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/chichester