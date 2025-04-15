EMED Group comes to Swallow Enterprise Park, Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SHW, on behalf of landlord Westcott Leach, has secured a new letting at Swallow Enterprise Park in Lower Dicker, Hailsham, East Sussex.

EMED Group has taken a 10-year lease on Unit G1, comprising 21,280 sq ft of warehouse space, in the latest phase of development at Swallow Enterprise Park, prominently located off the Golden Cross (A22), 1.5 miles west of Hailsham. The A22 provides a direct link to the M23 at Crawley to the North and Eastbourne to the South.

Max Perkins, Surveyor at SHW, says: “We are pleased to welcome EMED Group who have taken this space, along with three other bases, to serve their Sussex contract. Focus now shifts to the adjoining 2.19-acre plot, with all ground works completed to provide a 32,000 sq ft unit available as a single unit or in three parts of 8,250 sq ft, 10,250 sq ft and 12,500 sq ft. In May 2025, a 16-week programme starts to complete the steelwork and cladding ready for an internal fit-out.”

Once complete, Swallow Enterprise Park will total 304,000 sq ft, with units ranging from 1,575 to 35,000 sq ft.

Vail Williams advised EMED Group.