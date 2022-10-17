Shaw Trust hosted the one-day event in The Beacon’s Gather centre, which is used for community groups and charities, on October 6.

Eastbourne resident Adam Goward got his job as a destination host at the centre through the charity six months ago after being introduced to the management team by Shaw Trust. He said: “Shaw Trust is a great organisation. I’m really enjoying my role. I liaise with tenants, help organise events and every day is different.”

Sean Gutteridge, employment account manager for Shaw Trust, said: “It’s great to be here in Gather and we really appreciate being able to use this space in such a busy shopping centre. The ethos behind the charity is to make employment accessible for everyone. We’re committed to helping people find rewarding employment. We work with a range of people looking for work and since Covid and furlough, when we saw mass redundancies, there are people of all ages and walks of life wanting to get back into employment.”

-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hend Moussa, community manager for The Beacon, said: “It was fantastic to host Sean and The Shaw Trust in Gather and so good to see local people coming in throughout the day to engage with employers in an informal, friendly setting. Gather is a real community hub and we’re really pleased to see it being used by the local community for a whole range of ideas.”