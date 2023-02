A former DVD rental shop in Eastbourne could become a tattoo studio if plans are given the green light.

The unit in Green Street used to operate as Video Shack and is now vacant. Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council said the property is part of a terrace of five commercial units with accommodation above.

According to the plans, no internal or external physical works are proposed and there would be no change to the floorspace. If approved, the tattoo studio would be open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 9 (reference: 230094).