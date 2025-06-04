Emsworth letting agent wins British Property Award

Borland & Borland Lettings, Emsworth’s independent letting agent recently won The British Property Awards 2024/25 Letting Agent in Emsworth & Hayling Island.

The Borland & Borland Lettings team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive award judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

“The whole team works extremely hard to ensure we give the best level of service to our clients, so it’s wonderful to be recognised with this accolade,”said Lettings Manager, Lisa Duddridge.

The award’s independent judging included mystery shops against a set of criteria, to obtain a balanced overview of Borland & Borland’s customer service levels. The British Property Award’s judging criteria is comprehensive and detailed, exploring different scenarios and time periods to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged.

Steven Borland, Senior Partner commented, “We’re confident that the service Borland & Borland give is second to none, and we’re pleased to see it reflected in our two recent award wins for both the sales and the lettings branches.”

Borland & Borland are members of the ARLA, NAEA, TPO, TDS, and witha wide range of properties To Let.

Contact Borland & Borland Lettings to book a property valuation or viewing:

01243 379000 or [email protected]

www.borlandandborland.co.uk