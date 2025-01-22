Emsworth pottery and ceramic studio renovated and relaunched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Sorting Office, behind the award-winning gift shop and art gallery Felix Tabitha in Emsworth, has undergone a facelift of its workshop area to create a ceramic and pottery studio with 9 pottery wheels.

The workshop is already a successful and well-attended venue for over 75 different art and craft workshops such as fused glass, printing, textiles, silver jewellery, and painting. Already running clay and ceramic workshops, this renovation has made a light and airy space dedicated to all things clay. Nine pottery wheels have their own area, and both adults and children are taught throw-down skills. Equipment and tools are available for those who want to learn or improve their hand-building techniques.

The studio is a haven of calm and is open for all the community to work with ceramics. The ‘Clay Club’ has been created to allow people to practice and be part of a friendly, learning environment throughout the week, evenings, and weekends at a time to suit them, as well as being extremely good value. There is already a dedicated children’s weekly Ceramic Club and holiday workshops, including a family throw-down experience.

The studio offers unique experiences and activities such as a once-a-month workshop where attendees and Clay Club members can take part in an exciting Raku firing for the ceramics they have made. There is also a programme of creating tasks on the ‘Pottery Throw Down’ – just for fun! Thursday evenings see Clay Club members getting together, along with Glass Club members, to further learn and practice their skills with guidance from tutors. These Thursday evenings will also see attendees making entries for the Emsworth Horticultural Show this year.

Emsworth Pottery and Ceramic Studio Clay Club

Felix Tabitha moved into the Old Post Office in November 2021 and turned the old counter and office space into a multi-award-winning gallery and gift shop housing an eclectic mix of over 300 artists and handmade creatives' work, as well as a handpicked selection of vintage finds. Facilities were added, and the character of the space was retained, including the sorting office entrance way with the Post Office red door.

The workshop program of art and crafts is growing all the time. Visitors can book to do taster courses in fused glass, felting, pottery, printing, watercolours, life drawing, papercraft, photography, sewing, and candle making, to name a few.

The space is also hosting six local artists for the Emsworth Art Trail this year, taking advantage of the gallery hanging space and plenty of room for visitors.

To book one of the workshops, visit felixtabitha.co.uk or call into the shop. For more information about Clay Club, head to the Clay Club page on the website.