Engineering the Impossible: Sussex Innovation launches Frontier Tech Event to advance Sussex R&D
Each half-day event will include talks led by researchers from Universal Quantum and the Sussex AI Centre of Excellence, sharing insights into how these emerging methodologies will radically reshape the business environment in 2026 and beyond. Businesses will also gain practical insight into R&D and product development pathways, with an exploration of early applications, applied research collaboration and innovation funding opportunities.
Nigel Lambe, Chief Executive of Sussex Innovation, said: “Quantum computing and advanced AI are no longer distant possibilities, they are already starting to reshape complex and technical industries all around us. We are lucky enough to have access to some of the world’s leading researchers in these fields right here in Sussex, and with our involvement in the newly commissioned UK Tech Cluster Group, we were excited by the opportunity to share their expertise with our region’s leading technology businesses.”
The Frontier Tech programme will feature three events across the county, bringing together a select group of companies for an intensive exploration of the R&D opportunities in these emerging fields. The first event will take place at the Sussex Innovation Centre in Brighton on Wednesday 26th November, followed by two further sessions in Eastbourne and Haywards Heath in early 2026.
Between 5-20 spaces will be available at each event. Early adopters from highly technical industries such as Advanced Engineering, FinTech, Cybersecurity, Telecommunications, Energy Storage, Data Analytics, AgriTech, Pharma, HealthTech, Logistics and Semiconductors are invited to register their interest in attending these events with Sussex Innovation at https://www.sussexinnovation.co.uk/training-programmes/programmes-frontier-tech.