Engineering the Impossible: Sussex Innovation launches Frontier Tech Event to advance Sussex R&D

Sussex Innovation has announced the launch of Frontier Tech: Engineering the Impossible, a series of events leveraging the University’s deep expertise in emerging next-generation technologies.

Sussex Innovation, the business incubator owned by the University of Sussex, has announced the launch of Frontier Tech: Engineering the Impossible, a series of events leveraging the University’s deep expertise in emerging next-generation technologies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each half-day event will include talks led by researchers from Universal Quantum and the Sussex AI Centre of Excellence, sharing insights into how these emerging methodologies will radically reshape the business environment in 2026 and beyond. Businesses will also gain practical insight into R&D and product development pathways, with an exploration of early applications, applied research collaboration and innovation funding opportunities.

Nigel Lambe, Chief Executive of Sussex Innovation, said: “Quantum computing and advanced AI are no longer distant possibilities, they are already starting to reshape complex and technical industries all around us. We are lucky enough to have access to some of the world’s leading researchers in these fields right here in Sussex, and with our involvement in the newly commissioned UK Tech Cluster Group, we were excited by the opportunity to share their expertise with our region’s leading technology businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frontier Tech programme will feature three events across the county, bringing together a select group of companies for an intensive exploration of the R&D opportunities in these emerging fields. The first event will take place at the Sussex Innovation Centre in Brighton on Wednesday 26th November, followed by two further sessions in Eastbourne and Haywards Heath in early 2026.

Between 5-20 spaces will be available at each event. Early adopters from highly technical industries such as Advanced Engineering, FinTech, Cybersecurity, Telecommunications, Energy Storage, Data Analytics, AgriTech, Pharma, HealthTech, Logistics and Semiconductors are invited to register their interest in attending these events with Sussex Innovation at https://www.sussexinnovation.co.uk/training-programmes/programmes-frontier-tech.