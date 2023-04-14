Edit Account-Sign Out
ESK Hastings owner speaks of excitement about shop's future as store plans opening of coffee shop and butchers

A Hastings business owner has spoken of his excitement as his shop is gearing up for the opening of a new coffee shop and butchers.

By Sam Pole
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

ESK Warehouses owner Bob Beevis has spoken of his excitement at the shop’s future as it opens a new coffee shop and butchers.

He said: “The Bean Bike café in Eastbourne is very busy, with them looking to open a takeaway coffee shop in our Hastings shop starting in May.

"We’re also opening a butchers in a few weeks, after the success of the Eastbourne store, which sells the cheapest meat in town and we have queues before we even open.

Queues formed outside the door when the ESK store in Hastings reopened in 2020.Queues formed outside the door when the ESK store in Hastings reopened in 2020.
Queues formed outside the door when the ESK store in Hastings reopened in 2020.

"More importantly our garden centre has a wide range of products, as well huge range of compost and décor for the a garden were pushing every day.

“We’re a growing family run business and the more customers keep coming the more we will keep offering new services as we’re price competitive across the board.”

