ESK Hastings owner speaks of excitement about shop's future as store plans opening of coffee shop and butchers

ESK Warehouses owner Bob Beevis has spoken of his excitement at the shop’s future as it opens a new coffee shop and butchers.
He said: “The Bean Bike café in Eastbourne is very busy, with them looking to open a takeaway coffee shop in our Hastings shop starting in May.
"We’re also opening a butchers in a few weeks, after the success of the Eastbourne store, which sells the cheapest meat in town and we have queues before we even open.
"More importantly our garden centre has a wide range of products, as well huge range of compost and décor for the a garden were pushing every day.
“We’re a growing family run business and the more customers keep coming the more we will keep offering new services as we’re price competitive across the board.”