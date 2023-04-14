ESK Hastings owner speaks of excitement about shop's future as store plans opening of coffee shop and butchers

A Hastings business owner has spoken of his excitement as his shop is gearing up for the opening of a new coffee shop and butchers.

ESK Warehouses owner Bob Beevis has spoken of his excitement at the shop’s future as it opens a new coffee shop and butchers.

He said: “The Bean Bike café in Eastbourne is very busy, with them looking to open a takeaway coffee shop in our Hastings shop starting in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re also opening a butchers in a few weeks, after the success of the Eastbourne store, which sells the cheapest meat in town and we have queues before we even open.

Queues formed outside the door when the ESK store in Hastings reopened in 2020.

"More importantly our garden centre has a wide range of products, as well huge range of compost and décor for the a garden were pushing every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad