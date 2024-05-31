Ethical brand and marketing agency donate 1% of annual turnover to Knepp Wildland Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avery & Brown announces its partnership with the Knepp Wildland Foundation. The B Corp certified brand and marketing agency shall donate 1% of its annual turnover to the rewilding charity in addition to giving monthly pro bono marketing support. The first donation has funded a satellite tag for a white stork to track migratory behaviour.

This announcement couldn't come at a better time, as the world celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity (22/05/2024) and this year's theme, "Be part of the Plan." (We planned this announcement for today. It wasn’t a coincidence, honest.)

Biodiversity loss is a pressing global issue, with far-reaching consequences for both nature and human well-being. By aligning our values with tangible action, we hope to inspire other businesses and individuals to join the fight to protect and restore our planet's precious biodiversity.

Supporting the White Stork Project

Flying stalk

Our first donation to Knepp Wildland Foundation has funded a satellite tag for one of their white storks, a key part of their groundbreaking White Stork Project.

This initiative aims to reintroduce a self-sustaining population of these majestic birds to southern England, where they have been extinct for centuries. The satellite tag will provide crucial data on the stork's migration behaviour, helping to ensure the project's success.

As part of our partnership, we will be sponsoring a white stork chick, which we were invited to name as long as it began with the letter 'I'. So, Avery & Brown is now the official sponsor of a stork affectionately named Indiana. (Yes, we expertly resisted the incredible temptation to go for iStorky McStorkface.)

While Indiana hasn't hatched yet, we are counting down the seconds until we can officially welcome them into the world. We can’t wait to share updates on Indiana's progress with our community, hoping to inspire others to connect with the incredible wildlife at Knepp and support the vital work of rewilding.

The Avery & Brown team with Bonnie Metherell, Partnerships Lead at Knepp Wildland Foundation

An unforgettable safari through a lost world

To kick off our partnership, the entire A&B team had the incredible opportunity to visit the Knepp Estate for a white stork safari.

Led by Knepp Wildland Foundation's Partnerships Lead, Bonnie Metherell, and White Stork Officer, Laura Vaughan-Hirsch, we witnessed firsthand the remarkable rewilding work taking place and connected with the wildlife we are working to protect.

I had already visited Knepp exactly one year earlier, in May 2023, with my wife for one of their ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ safaris. We had an amazing day then and this year’s trip was no less magical. Visiting Knepp is like stepping back in time, giving us a glimpse into what the UK – and the world – could be like if nature is allowed a chance to recover. We were lucky enough to see numerous white storks soaring overhead, hear the melodic songs of nightingales, and even hear the faint coo – or purr, Josh? – of a rare turtle dove. Inspired by the experience, we captured photographs and videos to share the magic of Knepp with our loyal A&B audience. Head over to our YouTube channel to watch the highlights of our safari, expertly edited by Josh. (PS – a like and a subscribe would be hugely appreciated!).

A message from the Knepp Wildland Foundation

Bonnie Metherell, Partnerships Lead at Knepp Wildland Foundation, has kindly shared her thoughts on our partnership:

"We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Avery and Brown. Support from businesses is a key income stream for the Knepp Wildland Foundation, so for Avery & Brown to be donating 1% of its revenue to us each year is just amazing.

Their first donation has funded a satellite tag for one of our white storks, allowing us to collect crucial data on migration behaviours as part of a partnership project to reintroduce this species to southern England.

In addition, their offer to provide us with monthly pro bono marketing support is incredibly generous and will help us out enormously with our own marketing and communications.

Thank you to the whole Avery & Brown team – the rest of the Knepp Wildland Foundation team and I are so excited about this new partnership and what we’ll be able to achieve together."

Be 'Part of the Plan': Take Action for Biodiversity Today

As we move forward on our sustainability journey, we remain fully committed to trying to be a regenerative business that gives back more than it takes.

By working in partnership with organisations like the Knepp Wildland Foundation, supporting initiatives like the White Stork Project, and engaging our wider community in the beauty and importance of biodiversity, we believe we can be part of the solution to the environmental challenges we face.

Ready to be #PartOfThePlan?

There are so many ways you can get involved and support the incredible work being done to protect and restore our planet's biodiversity.

Watch our white stork safari video (remember to like and subscribe, thank you!), follow our journey as we work towards being a regenerative business, and consider how you can make a difference in your own life and/or through your business, such as by supporting nature recovery projects on your doorstep or around the globe.