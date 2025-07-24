EV discount incentive will test building readiness across the UK

The Electric Car Grant, a new discount scheme, announced by the government last week, is a positive step towards cleaner air and reaching the UK’s net zero targets as it encourages more people to switch to cheaper Electric Vehicles (EVs).

However, Sussex Facilities Management, a leading Facilities Management company based in Sussex, is sounding a note of caution.

“This shift could put real pressure on commercial buildings, especially workplaces, and the availability of charging points is only part of the picture,” said Mark Jackson, Managing Director of Sussex Facilities Management.

“Without the necessary power infrastructure behind them, they risk becoming nothing more than showpieces.”

Mark Jackson, MD of SFM

The incentive seems to focus on smaller EVs with smaller batteries, which will require more frequent top-ups. Staff and visitors who have taken advantage of the scheme will increasingly expect to plug in their vehicles at work.

However, many buildings simply aren’t prepared. Installing too many chargers could:

Require more electrical supply than is currently available

Slow charging speeds across the chargers

There are options to boost power capacity, such as installing solar panels or other renewable solutions. However, installing these measures or upgrading the incoming supply to cope with the increased electrical demand could be very costly.

EV charging points

“Businesses should start planning now to accommodate staff and visitors’ charging needs, avoiding a far bigger headache down the line,” urges Mark.

Reviewing your electrical capacity, understanding how many chargers can run at once, clarifying who pays for electricity used for car charging and visitor charging policies are good starting points before any investment is made.