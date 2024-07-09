Exceptional nursing care sets Worthing charity Guild Care apart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​At Guild Care, we are proud to provide 24-hour nursing care as standard across each of our Worthing homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland house.

As well as decades of expertise, a longstanding team and beautiful settings, we know that our person-led nursing care sets us apart and enables us to provide the best possible experience for every resident. Here we explore what makes us unique.

More time to care

Our round-the-clock nursing care is delivered by clinicians who are directly employed by Guild Care. That means we don’t have to rely on district nurses who are under immense pressure and lack the time or resources to provide dedicated care. Put simply, we have more time to care – whether residents require ad hoc medical attention or are living with complex conditions that require constant clinical support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registered Nurse Shirley and resident Cyril. Picture: Guild Care

Not only are our nurses experts in physical health, but they also know that empathy and mental wellbeing is vital to a fulfilled life. That’s why they create detailed care plans for every individual, updating them daily to adapt to changing needs. Team members across all three of our homes meet regularly, to ensure that best practice is shared for the benefit of everyone in our care.

Adapting to changing needs

Maintaining a level of independence is often one of the reasons why people decide to move into a care home, and nursing care plays a vital role in empowering residents to achieve this. By ensuring that all clinical needs can be met, our residents and their loved ones gain peace of mind and can focus on enjoying life again. Inevitably, needs change over time, and the same team that our residents have built a bond with since day one is there with them on the journey, offering an invaluable level of stability and familiarity.

Shirley Ward, a registered nurse, has been part of the Guild Care team for more than 19 years, and says: “Our team is there to support our residents’ physical health - this includes administering medication, taking blood tests, and changing dressings. But an added benefit of having a team of qualified nurses in our homes is that we can liaise directly with a GP if we feel that any of our residents need additional medical attention. This means that our residents’ families can feel confident that their loved ones are safe and cared for.”

Expertise in complex conditions

We provide nursing care for a range of needs, including those living with complex conditions such as dementia. Haviland House is our dedicated dementia care home, where we have created five separate areas – known as ‘households’ – designed to care for people living with different stages of dementia. We offer a daily schedule of activities to engage residents and promote their cognitive stimulation, increase social interaction, and boost both physical and emotional wellbeing, which we know is vital to those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choosing the right care home is a huge decision, but at Guild Care our residents and their loved ones feel safe in the knowledge that they have access to the very best in nursing care.