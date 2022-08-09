Excitement as new bar opens in Chichester

Crafty Bishop opened in Deanery Close, behind South Street, on Saturday (July 30) and has already been received with open arms by the ever-growing craft beer community.

Behind the micropub are two married couples and friends — Declan Marshall and Harriet Deeble-Rogers who teamed up with friends Jason Timlick and Jacaclyn Cunningham to turn their passion for beer into a business and open the bar.

Declan said the response from the public has been ‘really good’ and said he hopes people will come to the Crafty Bishop to try a range of local beers on tap and in cans.

From left: Harriet Deeble-Rogers, Declan Marshall, Jason Timlick and Jacalyn Cunningham

"We’ve already had a really nice crowd coming by and people coming in for a quiet beer,” he said, “It’s nice and relaxed and chilled out for beer enthusiasts.

“We have had a really nice response in Chichester and we are really grateful for the warm response from everybody in Chichester their continued support.”

Other micropub owners also extended their hand to offer support as they welcomed Crafty Bishop to the city.

For non-beer drinkers, the bar also serves a range of wine, prosecco, coffee and gin.

Crafty Bishop joins a range of other independent craft beer bars in the city with The Escapist in Crane Street celebrating it’s two-year anniversary last week, and The Hornet Alehouse in The Hornet setting the trend more than four years ago.