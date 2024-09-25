Excitement building for Eastbourne DigiFest 2024 on October 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne DigiFest 2024 opens its doors at The Kings Centre, Eastbourne, at 8.45am on Thursday 10th October and the team couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone.

Eastbourne’s premier digital innovation festival will again be offering an engaging mix of talks from industry experts, a bustling exhibition hall featuring over 30 regional digital, creative and marketing companies as well as loads of opportunities to network and meet the best that our town has to offer.

Joining already-announced industry legends Rowena ‘Ro’ Bird, Co-Founder and Product Inventor at Lush Cosmetics, and Adam Goswell, Tech R&D and Digital Principle at Lush, there are a host of exciting talks and sessions throughout the day, which can be viewed by downloading the schedule and planning your visit.

DigiFest is proud to announce that Sarah Ticho will be taking to the Main Hall Stage at 11.10am to share her thoughts on how Virtual Reality can improve Mental Health. Sarah is a multi-award-winning artist, consultant, and entrepreneur specialising in health, wellbeing, and immersive storytelling. Her talk will explore the development of award-winning XR experience Soul Paint. Drawing from arts and health method, body mapping, learn how the experience has been expanded into an immersive experience, narrated by actor and activist Rosario Dawson, and its expansive applications across storytelling, healthcare and research.

Sarah Ticho will be at DigiFest 2024

In between all these fantastic speakers, visitors can stroll the Exhibition Zone and catch up with top local businesses in the sector, including PRG Marketing Communications, The View Hotel, Media Attention, Sussex Business Times, Fountain Digital and East Sussex College. This is a golden opportunity to grill these business leaders on what they offer and explore ways to collaborate with them. Getting all these companies in one place, on the same day, in Eastbourne, is a very rare occurrence and one not to be missed.

All of the generous DigiFest sponsors will also be on hand to meet delegates and offer advice and support. This year, the sponsors are Lightning Fibre, event organisers Switchplane, Bexhill 6th Form College, Southern IT Networks, the University of Brighton, Skills East Sussex, Vistage, DabApps and Calibre Marketing.

Would-be attendees should book soon, though - tickets are selling fast for the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover innovative technologies, and gain valuable career insights, all on your doorstep in Eastbourne. To avoid disappointment, please book tickets online at www.eastbournedigifest.com.