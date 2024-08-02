A new sandwich shop is opening in Littlehampton, offering a range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes.

Owner Sophie McGee is drawing on the experience of her stepfather, Peter Pritchard, who ran The Moathouse Café in Arundel for 27 years.

Sophie is excited to be launching Bakeaway at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, on Monday at 7.30am.

It has been a long wait, as she first looked at taking over the premises of Wick Television, next to The Flower Shop, nine months ago but issues with the roof have had to be sorted out first.

Finishing touches are being made to Bakeaway at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, ahead of opening on Monday at 7.30am

Sophie, who was born and bred in Littlehampton, will be baking some of the goods on site and bringing in other items from a Bognor Regis baker.

She will have two tables out the front, so people can sit with their food and drink, as well as offering a takeaway service.

Peter, who sold his café last year, has been helping refurbish the shop to Sophie's design, creating a front counter area with kitchen area at the back.

Bakeaway will be open 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturday.

Sophie said: "A lot of people have been saying they can't wait. There is nothing else like it here, since the Old Oven Bakery closed down."

A mum of two children, Sophie will be running the shop with the help of her two sisters and other staff.

Her neighbours at The Flower Shop are certainly delighted. Owner Michelle Bly said it was exciting to see the place reopen, having been empty for nearly a year.

She added: "We were so sad when the old bakery closed down, so we were delighted to hear what was coming. I think that the community will be really pleased as we haven’t got anything else like it in Wick."