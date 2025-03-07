Exciting launch of MissionFIIT Activity Hub – a fun-filled day of fitness for everyone!

An exciting new Activity Hub is opening on Station Road Industrial Estate, Hailsham this month. (March, 2025.)

Get ready to move, groove, and have a blast because Mission FIIT Activity Hub is thrilled to announce its official launch event on Saturday, 15th March 2025, from 9:00am to 2:30pm. Whether you're a fitness fanatic, a total beginner, or just looking for a fun day out, the launch is set to be an action-packed celebration of movement and well-being!

From group classes to fun events, the new Activity Hub aims to bring people together. The newly refurbished space is home to Mission:FIIT where Zumba and PT sessions are aplenty! The hub is also available to hire for children’s parties, meetings, and occasions, making it the perfect place for the whole family to explore and get to know!

Mission:Fiit instructor and Activity Hub owner, Kiera Chambers said: “Join us for a fantastic day filled with exciting fitness activities, taster sessions, and family-friendly fun! Kicking off at 9:00 AM, everyone is invited to meet our friendly team, explore the activity hub, and enjoy attractions like a bouncy castle, a children’s dance class, silent disco and ping pong table. Plus, you can browse through stalls, chat with our experts, and get inspired for your fitness journey.”

Kiera and Derek at the Activity Hub

A full event schedule can be found on our website www.missionfiitactivityhub.co.uk and everyone attending will receive a special gift to kickstart your fitness journey with early birds receiving a goodie bag too!

This event is open to all ages and fitness abilities - whether you're looking to try something new, connect with like-minded people, or simply have a great day out with the family, there’s something for everyone.

There will also be a raffle taking place at the end of the day with lots of prizes to be won.

Mission FIIT Activity Hub is the new go-to place for fun, fitness, and community spirit so come along, get active, and be part of something truly special.

For more information, visit www.missionfiitactivityhub.co.uk or find us on social media.