Exciting times ahead for new Bexhill bistro

Located at 5 Marina, the property was previously Café Capri, which closed in 2024. Before that, it was home to the Bexhill favourite Di Paolo Café, which closed in October 2018 after John Di Paolo and his wife, Christine, retired after 37 years in business.

Owned by business partners Alberto Fraquelli, Adam Quinn and Darren Whittaker, the bistro is described as a coffee shop and gelateria, where Italian coffee meets artisanal gelato. Adam's fiancée, Samantha Robinson, manages the business.

Lando's was named after Adam and Samantha's dog, who was named after F1 star Lando Norris. The menu there offers freshly baked pastries, aperitivo, wines, spritz, craft beers, and cocktails, along with light lunches that capture the flavours of the Mediterranean.

I met up with Alberto and Samantha, who explained that the bistro is currently a pop-up. In 2026, the entire back of the premises, currently closed off, will be transformed into a full-service restaurant that will employ around 35 staff members.

Alberto, who owns restaurants in London, said: "The long-term project is to have a restaurant, but because we took this on in June, we wanted to capitalise during the summer, so we decided to do this pop-up Lando's gelato and wine bar.

"Behind this wall (a partition at the back of the counter), there's a much larger area. We will start building from the back of the premises first, then move forward from there. Then, in 2026, there'll be a reveal of the restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"At the moment, we're catering throughout the day. We have a coffee supplier who supplies my restaurants in London, who roasts the coffee in Italy. So it's Italian-style coffee. And no one else uses the same coffee supply. So that's a unique coffee. We hold a full alcohol licence and are adding more snacks, allowing people to visit during the evening to enjoy a wine or beer before or after a show at the De La Warr or a stroll on the beach.

"We've employed over the summer young local people who are on their summer holidays or in college. We currently have about 10 employees, and that number will decrease in the winter, due to the seasonal element, but we're trying to provide jobs for the locals."

Lando's was very light, clean and welcoming, and I got the feeling from my visit that they are very community-focused. The cappuccino I tried was outstanding, unlike what the typical coffee chains offer.

Asked what they think makes good hospitality, Samantha said: "It's nice for people to come in and we know them by name, and have that bit of a relationship with them. If someone knows your name, my staff knows their name, that makes all the difference. We are also in talks with local businesses. We're looking to do some workshops here and get-togethers."

Alberto added: "Hospitality is making people feel like they're coming to a second home. Bexhill's a community, and so our job is to make people feel like when they're leaving their home and they're thinking about where to go, they should come to Lando's, and they will get a welcoming smile."

Lando's is open Monday to Wednesday 7:30am to 7:30pm and Thursday to Sunday 7:30am to 9:30pm.

You can view their menu at https://www.landos.uk/ or follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/landos.bexhill/

1 . Lando's in Bexhill. Lando's in Bexhill. Alberto Fraquelli, left, and manager Samantha Robinson, 4th from left, with some of the Lando's team. Photo: Justin L

2 . Lando's in Bexhill Lando's in Bexhill is named after Adam and Samantha's dog, who was named after F1 driver Lando Norris. Photo: Samantha Robinson

3 . Lando's in Bexhill. Lando's in Bexhill. Photo: Justin L

4 . Lando's in Bexhill. Lando's in Bexhill. Photo: Justin L